Spice Money unveils new campaign ‘Suvidha wali Diwali’

Spice Money has launched a new festive brand campaign ‘Suvidha wali Diwali’, to celebrate the ease in making assisted digital payments with the help of the distinct identity created for rural banking outlets through the ‘RedBlue Revolution’. As part of the Diwali campaign, the company has launched three digital TVCs.

“At Spice Money, our vision is to digitally and financially empower the unbanked and underbanked population living in the remotest corners of India. This Diwali, with the ‘Suvidha wali Diwali’ campaign, we are celebrating the ease in making assisted digital payments through our various services that bring convenience to the lives of rural citizens,” Sanjeev Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Spice Money, said.

Launched in August this year, ‘RedBlue Revolution’ aims to make it easier for rural citizens to identify their nearest kirana stores offering banking and financial solutions and at the same time attracting more footfalls to the merchant outlet.

The first film ties together the spirit of Diwali with the transformation brought in by assisted digital payments in rural India through the ‘RedBlue Revolution’. It portrays how Spice Money Adhikaris (merchants / nanoprenuers) are providing all the essential financial services through these Smart Banking Points throughout the festive season.

The second film under the campaign talks about how Spice Money is a player in the assisted bill payment category and enables loan EMI repayment and other bill payment services. Through the digital TVC, Spice Money is aiming to encourage Adhikaris to talk about the services that they provide to their local communities to spread awareness about the services and increase their business as well – Baat Nahi Karoge Toh Baat Banegi Kaise.

The third film talks about the voice alert functionality inbuilt in the Spice Money application as well as web portal which is aimed at ensuring better transparency for rural consumers as well as the Spice Money Adhikaris. As soon as a user makes a transaction, the voice feature confirms the amount of transaction done. The film highlights how the inbuilt voice functionality will build trust and awareness among people and will now help in driving growth for the economy with an ending note Transactions Ab Bolenge.

Also Read: Fire-Boltt names actor and film producer Vijay Deverakonda as its new brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook