Spice Money elevates Kuldeep Pawar to the role of CMO

Spice Money has elevated Kuldeep Pawar, who was previously the head of marketing to the role of chief marketing officer. In his new role, he will support the overall strategic objectives of Spice Money by developing comprehensive marketing and communication strategies. As per the company, Pawar will be supported by a strong team of next-in-line leaders with expertise in various verticals. “This robust leadership team will drive Spice Money’s next round of growth and further strengthen the brand awareness and positioning of the company in the hinterlands of India,” it added.

At Spice Money, our vision is to digitally and financially empower the unbanked and underbanked population living in the remotest corners of India, Sanjeev Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Spice Money, said. “Our strong leadership has helped us to step closer towards our vision and bring the underserved rural population to the formal banking sector. I welcome Pawar to the executive team, who has played an instrumental role in our journey of transforming banking and financial services for the rural population. We will continue to expand our digital services to the hinterlands of India and simplify these solutions for rural customers through our robust marketing and communication efforts,” he added.

Having built brands from scratch over the past 15 years, Pawar has extensive experience in classic and modern marketing communications across fintech brands, retail chains and telecom giants to OEM brands. With an experience of handling brand management, consumer insights and market research, brand architecture/ positioning, communication planning, public relations for brands like Niyo, Jio, Quickheal and Vodafone, his expertise lies in honing brands and their communication strategies so that the right brand message is communicated to the audience.

At Spice Money, Pawar has been driving the marketing and brand efforts of the organisation, essentially in the space of rural marketing, strategically helping the brand reach out to the citizens of Bharat, through activities including channel marketing, digital marketing, public relations, along with market education, to a culturally and demographically diverse audience, across the length and breadth of the country.

