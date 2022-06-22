Spice Money and Religare Broking roll out a new campaign ‘Demat Zaroori Hai’

Spice Money has launched a digital TVC that announces its partnership with Religare Broking Ltd. (RBL) to provide rural citizens with equitable access to investment opportunities, thus, taking a step further in bridging the rural-urban divide and augmenting financial inclusion. The TVC highlights how rural citizens can get assistance to open a free of cost Religare Demat accounts from their nearest merchant or kirana store served by Spice Money Adhikaris, and the importance of these accounts as primary requisite for investments.

Spice Money is dedicated to being a part of the journey of financial inclusion that the country has set upon, Kuldeep Pawar, senior vice president and head of marketing, Spice Money said. “With the ten lakhs strong Spice Money Adhikari network serving more than 18,000 pin codes in India, we have now partnered with Religare Broking, one of the leading securities firms, to truly democratise the opportunity for investments. Our new digital TVC showcases this partnership and highlights how it will bring to the citizens of Bharat, a plethora of investment opportunities, hitherto available mostly to urban India, as we work towards our commitment in bridging the rural-urban divide,” he added.

The TVC, with its essence rooted in rural India, ties together the ground-level aspirations of a young Bharat, the ease of opening a Demat account, and the many financial opportunities and resultant financial prosperity that a Demat account can pave the way for.

“We have joined hands with Spice Money, a brand that has been leading the financial services revolution in rural India, to bring a diverse portfolio of investment opportunities to the last mile of the country. We firmly believe that this association will pave the way toward financial freedom for the rural citizens of India and contribute towards further financial inclusion,” Ashley Almeida, executive vice president, digital, product, and marketing, Religare Broking stated.

