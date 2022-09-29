Cannes Lions Creativity Report 2022 highlights key trends from the winning works 

Cannes Lions 2022 saw an amalgamation of technology, creativity and integrating social messages across the board for advertisements that gained the highest attention at the event. For the second consecutive year, WPP topped as the creative company of the year. Meanwhile, Ogilvy was named the network of the year while OMD Worldwide took media network of the year at the event. Serviceplan Agenturgruppe took the independent network of the year title.

India won its shot with Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, being awarded the agency of the year. Its work ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ bagged three Grand Prix and nine additional Lions. We Believers, New York was awarded the first position for the independent agency of the year. FCB Health was given health network of the year, Area 23: an IPG Health Network Company New Year was awarded as the healthcare agency of the year and Smuggler USA was awarded the first position under Palme d’Or. Finally, Burger King took creative brand of the year for the third consecutive year.

India dominated with six creative directors from Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, with the team behind ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ for VICE Media being recognised. For copywriter of the year, the joint position went to two copywriters from Dentsu Creative. Additionally, art directors from Dentsu Creative were scored highly and were awarded art director of the year, along with Sachin Ghanekar from Purple Focus. Director of the year went to Ronak Chugh and Sergio Rapu from India.

Entries into the 2022 Creative Effectiveness Lions leapt by 82%, suggesting newfound respect for the relationship between creativity and growth, the Lions Creativity Report 2022, revealed. According to Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard, and jury president, Creative Effectiveness Lions, marketing is losing its credibility and its gravitas because CEOs and CFOs perceive marketing to be fluffy. “But when you start focusing on the effectiveness, it brings marketing back to the C-suite and gives it the stature it deserves,” he added.

The report further highlighted five key trends from 2022 winning work – creativity for growth, scalable solutions, craft with a conscience, tech in service to the idea and invite everybody. Under creativity for growth, the report suggests rethinking the product demo for maximum engagement and encouraging brand loyalty. Additionally, it states to master the basics by staying focused on business objectives and robust execution. Then, it recommends considering a fresh approach to maximise the impact of the outdoors, referring to Adidas’ ‘Liquid Billboard’.

Scalability was considered to be a common feature among many of the highest-ranking winners, the report stated. From these works, the principal takeaways include integrating packaging more holistically to deliver on a broader societal and sustainability initiative, thinking about issues faced by the audience and how a scalable solution could improve the quality of their life, and lastly, how can the ideas can address more than a single problem.

In terms of craft with a conscience, the report recommended deploying shock tactics by using animation or AI to land difficult messages; depart from convention with bold, innovative craft-led ideas that communicate key messages in new ways’ and finally, identify innovative mechanism to deliver an educational message. “If you can make your message vibrant and entertaining too, it stands much more chance of cutting through, particularly with younger audiences,” the report added.

According to the jurors, using tech in ways to service bigger or more creative ideas were featured in winning works. The report suggests providing personalised experience based on audience data; considering how the company can push the boundaries of what is possible to create compelling, entertaining experiences around the brand; and lastly, asking yourself ‘what if?’ and see how tech can take you there.

For Aline Santos, chief brand officer and chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer, Unilever, organisations need to think about creating a systemic change. For the same, the report offers certain points of view such as attempting to stay away from its comfort zone, using humour, fun and levity to give the message rather than imbibing a serious tone, and paying close attention to the details.

