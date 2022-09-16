Myntra bets on apparel, beauty and personal care products this BFF

Apparel, beauty and personal care products will be the top categories for Myntra in its upcoming Big Fashion Festival (BFF) slated from September 23, the company’s chief executive officer, Nandita Sinha said in an interview.



The company is gearing up for 1,400 beauty and personal brands in this season’s BFF, two times more than it had in the previous edition. In the apparel space, Macy’s and Nalli are two brands Myntra has recently onboarded, among others. Overall, compared with last year, the third BFF will see 1.5X more styles and also house over 6,000 brands, down from last year’s 7,000 brands, and over 100 new launches.



Sinha said the platform was expecting roughly 6 million customers, higher than last year’s 5.5 million, to shop during this BFF and was looking to acquire 1 million new users, the same as it predicted during the 2021 edition.



This year Myntra is engineered to handle as many as 0.9 million concurrent users on its platform — slightly lower than the 1 million concurrent users that it was built for last year, Sinha concluded.

