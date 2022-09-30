Meesho’s order value soars 68% during festive sale

E-commerce firm Meesho saw a 68% jump in the value of orders placed on its platform to `3.34 crore during its five-day festive sale from September 23 to 27.

Like Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale, the annual festive sales of other e-commerce players Amazon, Flipkart and JioMart began on September 23. While Flipkart’s sale will end on September 30, Amazon and JioMart plan to run the offers for about a month.

Amazon and Flipkart said smartphones and large electronics were the most-sold product in the first few hours of the festive sale, while for Meesho, the top-selling categories were fashion, home and kitchen, electronic accessories, and beauty and personal care. Products such as sarees, bluetooth headphones, dupattas, lipsticks, mangalsutras, smart watches, artificial plants and juicers were sold in record volume, the company said.

Nearly 60% of all orders came from Tier-4 cities, and transacting users jumped by 60% during the sale, which include those who are new to e-commerce and shopping online for the first time. Orders were placed from cities like Una in Himachal Pradesh and Chimakurthy in Andhra Pradesh to Kalimpong in West Bengal, Bharuch in Gujarat, and Leh, Meesho said.

Small businesses on Meesho also saw significant growth during the festive sale event, it said. Seller participation in the sale rose four times from last year, with 75% coming from Tier-2 markets and beyond.

The kitchen utilities category grew 116%, beauty and personal care grew 109%, luggage and travel accessories grew 99%.

Next, Meesho’s Maha Diwali Sale will be live between October 7 and 11, with nearly 0.8 million sellers and 65 million active product listings across 30 categories, it said.

