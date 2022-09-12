IKEA aims to build deeper connect with Indian shoppers

Swedish furniture major IKEA has tweaked its brand strategy for India to drive “a deeper emotional connect” with consumers in the country. Its positioning in the country plays on its global slogan, ‘Let’s Make Your Home Special’, which was introduced in 2021 along with the release of its new catalogue. Launched just ahead of the festive season, the brand’s ‘ghar aa jao’ or ‘come home to IKEA’ campaign, the company says, is in sync with India’s cultural dynamics.



IKEA will also use traditional media like TV and print in its India marketing mix, marking a break from the strategy it employs in most European markets. The larger share of the media spend will still be devoted to digital. On TV, it will have four 20-second commercials, and has enlisted influencers like Danish Sait and Mallika Dua to amplify its messaging on digital platforms.

“We have made the staff and our co-workers the heroes of our campaign because they are the ones making customers feel at home in the store. We even did an extensive audition for the ad films, so our staff could also be part of the campaign and even own it in a way,” explained Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India.

Having launched its first store in India in Hyderabad in 2018, IKEA now has five outlets across three cities: Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. It also sells products via its online store to shoppers in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat and Bengaluru. It has reportedly invested close to `10,000 crore so far in the Indian market.



“The plan is to make the brand positioning relatable and give consumers a clear idea of who we are and what we stand for. There are three things that Indian consumers have in common with IKEA — the love for home, love for children and love for food. Our campaign has been built on these insights,” Ohlin said.

She said the endeavour would be to sustain the new stance for three to five years. “It will be interwoven into all our communication, our upcoming festive TVCs, sustainability and everything we do hereon. While I cannot reveal our media spend on this campaign, I can say that this is very big for us,” she said.

She said the ambition is to also speed up IKEA’s expansion in the country. The company will first begin by expanding its e-commerce operations and then go on to open more blue boxes — IKEA’s signature physical stores.



Ultimately, IKEA’s goal is to inspire and show consumers how to meet home-related needs with simple solutions. “A good design should be available and affordable to everyone, not just a few. The broad, underlying theme of inviting people over has been consistent in what we do at IKEA,” Ohlin said.

The brand is a late entrant into the organised furniture market, an estimated `50,000-crore segment, as per industry reports. With established, homegrown players like Godrej Interio and Pepperfry, not to mention numerous smaller players, the Swedish giant could well be facing a long-drawn battle for dominance in India.

Ohlin, however, said the company is not aiming to become the number one brand in the country. “We understand that this is a competitive category and there are older, successful brands in the market. There is a lot of space for all brands to exist and grow.”

