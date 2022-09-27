Nutrabay rolls out ‘Feel Great Everyday’ campaign featuring Radhika Madan

Direct-to-customer (D2C) brand Nutrabay has launched its new campaign, ‘Feel Great Everyday’, featuring Radhika Madan as their brand ambassador. The brand claims to have rolled out the campaign with an aim to urge people to act on their fitness goals and incorporate them into their everyday lives.

As per the company, it is imperative to consume proper nutrition to promote holistic development and wellness. The ‘Feel Great Everyday’ campaign aims to give that message to everyone, Sharad Jain, co-founder and spokesperson, Nutrabay, stated. “With this campaign, we want to improve the everyday life of our consumers by ensuring that they get authentic nutritional products,” he added.

For the brand, Madan was seen as the ideal pick for this campaign due to her ability to strike a balance between her professional aspirations and personal well-being. The company claims she is trained in kickboxing and believes in holistic growth and well-being. “I agree with the brand’s ideas and motive and its commitment to providing authentic products to its consumers. Fitness and well-being are the central tenants of life- it is only when these are achieved that one can enjoy other things,” Radhika Madan said.

Nutrabay was founded by Sharad Jain, Shreyans Jain, and Divay Prakash Jain. The company claimed to bridge the need gaps in the market due to the lack of availability of quality products at affordable prices by a homegrown brand. It aimed to provide authentic nutrition-rich products through a D2C model. Nutrabay claims that it has partnered with over 70 brands, offering protein powders, women’s health supplements, weight loss herbs, amions, wellness supplements, and nutritious foods to customers. Since its launch, the company claims to have scaled the business to 2000 orders per day, serviced more than 1.5 million orders to date, and has approximately 100 stock-keeping units (SKUs) and five sub-brands.

Also Read: Lifestyle rolls out new festive season campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook