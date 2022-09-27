Allu Arjun featured in the new redBus campaign ‘Apno ko, sapno ko kareeb laye’

redBus has launched its first digital campaign with actor and brand ambassador Allu Arjun. The campaign includes two 45-second ad films and 30-second edits of the same, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and conceptualised by McCann Worldwide Bangalore. The television commercials (TVCs) will be rendered across national and regional TV channels in seven regional languages.

The current festive and holiday season is being looked at with immense anticipation and opportunities since the restrictions over the last two years have resulted in a pent-up spirit leading to extravagant festivities, including travel for leisure and homecoming, Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, said on the campaign. “We would like to stay ahead and be the platform of choice for booking bus tickets across the county and age groups as we enter an important phase of demand and growth in the sector. Our campaign with our brand ambassador, Allu Arjun, has been created to lead us through this phase and help us build strong relationships with existing as well as new customers,” he added.

The films depict slice-of-life situations of a logistics manager at a storage facility and a mother-daughter duo running a small eatery. The brand, through its campaign, aims to promote itself as the platform for interstate bus travel during the festive period.

“We arrived at this campaign concept after a careful study of where redBus stands as a brand today and how it needs to evolve and mature from here, also taking into consideration traveller needs and aspirations,” Pallavi Chopra, senior vice president (SVP) and head, marketing, redBus, commented. “What emerged from our deliberations is here for the nation to see in the form of two ad films that will strengthen our hold on the segment. The digital-first campaign will entail an extensive push on leading digital and social media platforms and during prime time across national and regional TV channels,” she highlighted.

Also Read: Nestlé India rolls out ‘Bachchon se badhkar kuch nahi’ campaign for Gerber cereal

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook