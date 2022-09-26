Butterfly Learning raised $1.5 million in seed fund

Butterfly Learning, a full stack omnichannel that is both physical and digital, has raised $1.5 million in a seed funding round. The fund was raised from Insitor Partners, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Fondation Botnar, UTIL Stiftung and CIIE.CO. As per the company, the funds will be used to build and scale the digital product and expand its physical footprint across India. Butterfly Learnings currently has four physical centres across Mumbai and Thane.

There is a huge unmet need in India for behavioural health for children between the ages of two to eight years, Dr Sonam Kothari, co-founder and CEO of Butterfly Learnings, said. “We at Butterfly Learnings are using an evidence-based approach to deliver better outcomes to the children and their families,” she added.

The firm claims that the platform uses techniques such as applied behavioural analysis (ABA), speech therapy and occupational therapy via an integrated in-person and digital platform. Dr Kothari is a paediatric neurologist and board-certified behavioural analyst while Dr Sen is an entrepreneur whose last venture, MedTech company, Biosense Technologies, was acquired by Perkin Elmer-owned Tulip Diagnostics in 2019.

The company is looking to scale its services across the country and deliver improved clinical outcomes to more than 2,000 children and families in 2022.

Paediatric behavioural healthcare is on the rise not only in India but globally. According to global reports, one in seven kids below 15 feels depressed. Besides, in the post-Covid world, there has been a spike in such incidents but there aren’t many paediatric therapists in the country that still believe mental health is taboo, Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, co-founder, Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns, stated. “With an increase in reported cases across the globe, India is looking at about 250 autism cases in children per month. Other related conditions about various grades of issues of mental wellbeing in children are not being diagnosed let alone reported. Butterfly Learnings has created a solution to this problem and the direct impact is huge,” Chintan Antani. CIIE.CO, IIM, Ahmedabad, highlighted.

Also Read Uncle Delivery onboards Madison Media Alpha as their media agency on record

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook