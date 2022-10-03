BabyChakra launches #LabelPadhoMoms campaign and #BabyChakraKiList to highlight toxins present in baby products

Parenting platform BabyChakra has launched the #LabelPadhoMoms campaign with over 8,000 mothers and 2,000 doctors participating. The company has released a definitive list of toxins that can be found in childcare products, with the aim to raise awareness about their presence on the labels of baby products. The list is titled ‘#BabychakraKiList: Ingredients We Say No to’ and its objective is to urge parents to be aware of what is going in their baby’s products. The list is live on the company’s website and claims to include recent research on new toxins and all the possible ways they can affect a baby’s system.

#LabelPadhoMoms and #BabyChakraKiList is a way of ensuring that parents get the same insight as research and development professionals do, on what to watch out for in their kids’ products, Naiyya Saggi, co-founder, The Good Glamm Group, founder and CEO, BabyChakra, said. “At BabyChakra, we’ve been at the forefront of label education in India and our partnerships with mothers and doctors across the country have helped make this a national movement on the hidden toxins a parent needs to watch out for,” she added.

The campaign started with its social media leg by showing several moms sharing their personal experiences with toxins. Additionally, the company brought together moms from everywhere for offline meets across India where it demonstrated how its products are formulated without toxins. The event also talked about what they claim as the major chemicals in baby products: Phenoxyethanol and artificial fragrances.

Also Read: Plum BodyLovin’ unveils ad film with actor Ananya Panday

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook