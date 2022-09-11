BrandWagon Ad Talk with Puretech Digital’s Prashant Deorah

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Prashant Deorah, CEO, Puretech Digital, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns in the recent times, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?



Launching a brand has evolved multi fold, over time. From media to messaging to performance and analysis, there has been an influx of several alternatives that have made it imperative for the marketers to hit the right mix before they communicate about and launch their brand. While earlier there used to be a route including the introduction, testing, acceptance and rise of the brand in the market, now we see multiple PR strategies, taking-the-internet-by-storm moments, and influencer marketing programs for launching a brand while making adequate contextual noise about it. Digital being the major catalyst here, we sure have come a long way to significantly define a difference between a brand launched then versus now.



What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?



It has to be Netflix’s campaign for its show Lupin. To promote its upcoming show, Netflix pulled off a real heist. The touch of drama, intriguing the audience got everyone talking even the media. This was a great move to create buzz around the art thief. Simply good guerilla marketing!

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?



Hands down, it has to be Zomato! The brand has it all figured with its crisp and thumb stopping copy,

engaging memes, quirky newsletters, impactful ad films and initiating awareness with customer

awareness through its bulls-eye marketing strategies and techniques.



Relevance and timing are crucial when you deal with the digitally-first audience. Through their striking

Independence Day post to keeping up with the cricket fever through the #ZPL campaign and not to

forget their heart-warming #OrderForHer campaign on Mother’s Day, Zomato emerges as a brand

who has the digital ecosystem well captured.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?



Communicate with creativity and empathy

Let Agility be your middle name

Try It, Test it, Iterate

If you want the people to listen, you need to stand out, personalise

Give something, genuinely!



People are more sensitive than ever, and the cancel culture can prove to be detrimental to your

brand. Ensure you are present effectively and mindfully. Try a different media mix, move beyond

traditional strategies, and offer something extra to your customers. These attributes don’t just help in

business but also enhance the brand recognition.

One recent bad case of advertising you have seen, and why?

Sounding cool and being cool are two different things. Not every brand has to have the slang

incorporation. Communicate with a tone and language that resonates with your brand and avoid the

masked personality to the maximum.

Also Read: The constant need for reboot to maintain the originality of campaign ideas

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook