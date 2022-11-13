Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Anshuman Bhar, CEO and founder, Aays Analytics, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I love spending time with my family and going on drives.

How do you spend your weekends?

When I am not working, I am a family person who enjoys spending time with my two-year-old daughter. I often spend weekends working out, going on long drives, and enjoying being close to nature. As I stay in the foothills of the Himalayas, I am blessed with the scenic landscapes of Dehradun. I also play cricket.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I am not very fond of gadgets. I think gadgets have intruded into our lives in every aspect – be it work or personal life. Therefore, I try to stay away whenever possible and feasible. I sometimes prefer going out even without my mobile, so that no one can call and divert my attention. I enjoy my space without any intrusion.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

My current role here in this organisation is another career path born out of my previous role. I used to work in corporate finance, where I handled corporate strategies, FP&A, special projects, and M&A opportunities for companies, but now I am pursuing my passion for how we can leverage data for finance transformation initiatives and I’m loving it.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I have been a nomad all my life, so it’s never about one place. I keep exploring new places every 2-3 years. I have a penchant for places with natural landscapes, hilly terrains, and rivers.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

Though I am not a person who watches a lot of TV shows, movies, or ad campaigns as I rarely get time out of work/ family time, here is what I still recommend: TV Show: Shark Tanks (Not because I recommend it, but because I enjoy the conversation between potential entrepreneurs and investors.) Movie: 3 idiots Ad campaign: I love the Dairy Milk ad “Kuch khaas hai hum sabhi mein”, the iconic ad of the 1990s. I also love the Nirma super ad. I grew up watching these and this sparks nostalgia.

