trueBrowns rolls out its collection ‘Maati’ with Chintrangda Singh as co-creator and face

trueBrowns has launched its new collection named ‘Maati’, in association with Bollywood actor Chitrangda Singh, who is both the co-creator and the face of the festive edit. Maati presents a selection of 59 styles for the upcoming festive days.

The collaboration has been very harmonious, and we hope that this association is just the first of many more to come, Udita Bansal, founder, trueBrowns, said. “This is our first celebrity collaboration, and it is fortunate that our vision, design aesthetics and views have been in sync,” she added.

For the company, Maati champions the handmade technique of Bandhani. It incorporates Bandhani as digital prints in their co-ord sets, kurta sets, pre-draped sarees with belts, kaftans, long dresses, skirt sets, three pieces sets like jacket kurta/blouse sets with V-necks, slits, round necks, and one-shoulder styles. The brand additionally claims to offer a size range of 2XS to 6XL with the availability of free customisation.

I have always believed in standing tall and strong because I sincerely feel that women are allowed to make their own choices and decisions, Chitrangda Singh, said. “trueBrowns resonates with my thoughts and is for the “modern-traditional” woman of today,” she added.

trueBrowns, established in 2016 and founded by Udita Bansal, defines itself as an everyday wear brand. The brand claims to specialise in tailoring ensembles for women and creating ensembles that reflect a combination of tradition and style while being sustainable.

Also Read: Tourism New Zealand rolls out ‘If You Seek’ campaign to boost post-covid recovery

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook