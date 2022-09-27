Amarjeet Singh promoted as director of marketing for Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) have announced the promotion of Amarjeet Singh as the director of marketing for the property. The new role requires him to be responsible for strategising, budgeting, and implementing marketing and communication activities for the property in line with the business requirements.

Singh has been an asset to the team driving the marketing and communication strategy for the property through innovative campaigns and enhancing its visibility and repute, Manish Dayya, general manager, NHCC and HICC, commented. “He has been instrumental in positioning and promoting the property in the right light and is a catalyst in our development,” he added.

Singh holds an experience of 18 years in the domain of marketing and communication. He has worked in the hospitality sales and marketing teams and was involved in strategic planning and execution of communication strategy, managing digital marketing and social media strategies across channels. He has driven the marketing, communication, and public relations (PR) for brands such as Park Hyatt Chennai, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, and BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt Ltd. He joined Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre as manager of marketing and communications in 2019.

Novotel Hotels, Suites, and Resorts claim to offer destination hotels designed as comforting and energising places. The brand claims to have a wide array of hotels, suites, and resorts that offer services for business and leisure guests alike. It includes spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design, 24/7 catering, meeting spaces, family zones for young guests, multi-purpose lobbies, and accessible fitness centres. The company says that it has over 530 locations in more than 60 countries and is part of Accor, a hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

Also Read: Truecaller unveils new ad tools for advertisers

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook