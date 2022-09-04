Meesho ropes in celebs to push five-day mega sale

Softbank-backed Meesho has roped in seven celebrities, including filmstar Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and cricketers Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly, to push its five-day annual festive sale — Mega Blockbuster Sale — starting September 23, the company said on Sunday.

The company will first time target to go deeper into the regional market with app versions in eight vernacular languages – Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia – to potentially reach 350 million users in these regions.

The celebrities have been roped in to create influence over local audiences.

“Meesho has also partnered with nine well-known celebrities across the country, namely Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rohit Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi Sivakumar, Ram Charan and Sourav Ganguly, to spread awareness about the company’s value propositions.

“These celebs will be seen in a brand new, quirky avatar, each of them donning the role of sellers in different categories and representing the regions they respectively belong to – building local relevance with customers across Bharat,” Meesho said.

The unicorn e-commerce start-up claims to have increased registered seller base around 3 times to 7.25 lakh compared to 2.5 lakh it had during last year’s festive season sale and product listing on the platform has gone by over 4-fold to 65 million from 16 million on October.

“On an average, sellers on Meesho have seen their business grow by 82 per cent within two years,” the statement said.

During the last year, the 5-day annual sale saw Meesho said that around 60 per cent orders on the platform came from tier 4 and beyond regions.

“We are working with lakhs of sellers across the country, many of whom will be selling online for the first time this festive season. At Meesho, we are focused on building a platform that enables high growth and margins for MSMEs, giving them the confidence to digitize their business and succeed on Meesho,” Meesho CXO for Business, Utkrishta Kumar said.

The company claims to have increased its Monthly Active Users by 2.5 times to 127 million in August 2022 from around 50 million a year ago.

