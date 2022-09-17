scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Auto industry ad spend falls to $4.8 bln in first seven months of 2022

Digital ad spending accounted for 53% of the total $4.80 billion the industry spent during the period, according to data from Standard Media Index (SMI)

Written by Reuters
Auto industry ad spend falls to $4.8 bln in first seven months of 2022
The overall ad spend was 12.7% less compared to the same period in pre-pandemic 2019 at $5.50 billion

U.S. auto industry ad spend for the first seven months of this year fell 4% year-on-year as inventory shortages crimped sales even as vehicle demand stayed strong, according to data from an advertising research firm.

Digital ad spending accounted for 53% of the total $4.80 billion the industry spent during the period, according to data from Standard Media Index (SMI).

The overall ad spend was 12.7% less compared to the same period in pre-pandemic 2019 at $5.50 billion, as spending from dealerships, traditionally among the biggest in the industry, suffers due to a shortage of vehicles.

Also Read

Also Read: TaCa Healthcare launches #HumApkaKhayalRakhteinHain campaign 

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.