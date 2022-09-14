ON THE SPOT: ‘The brilliance of simplicity is seen in this Burger King ad’

Campaign: The Moldy Whopper

Brand: Burger King

Agency: INGO Stockholm/ David The Agency Miami and Publicis



Ashish Tambe, ECD, Kinnect



Why this campaign rocks:

For the uninitiated, in February 2020, Burger King launched an ad campaign that broke every rule in the advertising playbook. Where every player in the food industry showcases its products in all their glory, Burger King launched its signature burger in its most disgusting version — TheMoldy Whopper. The campaign’s beauty lies in its execution — a single time-lapse video! The idea’s brilliance needed to be juxtaposed with the simplicity of its execution to give it true power. Every creative dreams of the perfect campaign that checks all boxes. The Moldy Whopper brings alive the bold brand of advertising which Burger King has always followed, breaks the industry norm for displaying food, stands out in a sea of sameness and delivers the message in a way that simply can’t be missed!

In my view, the Moldy Whopper is a benchmark of creative genius. On the surface, it appears to be such a simple thought. Still, as you delve further, you realise how seamlessly it combines brand ethos, target understanding, innovation, craft and virality! It also leaves advertisers with a lasting lesson — bold can be simple, provided you are ready to break out of the ‘mold’.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Also Read: Interview: Puneet Das, president, packaged beverages, India and South Asia, Tata Consumer Products

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook