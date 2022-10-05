ON THE SPOT: This ad established Cadbury as equivalent to chocolate

Campaign: Break free

Brand: Cadbury

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather

The advertisement was way ahead of its time. The agency has done an amazing job with brand retention, something that all brands still crave. Every time you play the clip on YouTube, there is pure nostalgia that brings back simpler times.



This was one of the very first advertisements that ventured into changing people’s perceptions using emotion rather than the product. Cadbury chocolates were earlier perceived as a product exclusively for kids and let’s be honest, they were expensive for the then Indian middle-class. Ogilvy & Mather simply broke the mould for everyone and helped us realise that adults can have an equal amount of fun with something as simple as a bar of chocolate — it’s just how we see life and how we play with it.



Besides the agency cleverly made it happen in a cricket match, a sport that almost runs in our veins. The ad was forward thinking and managed to establish Cadbury as equivalent to chocolate just like how toothpaste (irrespective of the brand) is still called Colgate in many households.

