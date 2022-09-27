Dell Technologies rolls out ‘#ApnaWalaFestival’ campaign for the festive season

Dell Technologies has announced the beginning of its campaign, #ApnaWalaFestival. For the company, the campaign aims to spread the message of passion, compassion, and optimism along with emphasising the role of technology in empowering people to celebrate festivals via Dell’s technological solutions. The campaign was conceptualised and developed by VMLY&R, a creative agency, and will be amplified on the digital medium across over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Hotstar, SonyLiv, Voot, Zee5, among others.

According to the company, festival celebrations in India present an opportunity for everyone to come together in moments of joy, Mayuri Saikia, director, marketing (consumer), Dell Technologies, India, said. “It also reflects Dell’s commitment to providing PCs that allow people to express their creativity, emotions, and passion,” she added.

The campaign will be delivered in Hinglish, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali languages. The company claims to be working with micro-influencers for sharing their festive stories in order to expand the campaign’s reach. Additionally, Dell Technologies will invite customers to share their celebration stories using #ApnaWalaFestival. The user-generated content (UGC) campaign will run on the company’s platforms.

Trends show that there’s a touch of uniqueness in every celebration, Rohan Kumar and Nitika Parmar, creative directors, VMLY&R, state. “That’s why this year we wanted to go beyond the usual festive visuals and show how Dell Technologies can help everyone introduce new, unique elements that can make any festival an apna wala festival,” they added.

As part of the campaign, Dell claims to provide an additional two years of warranty along with items from its product lines at Dell.com, Dell exclusive stores, multi-brand outlets, and large format retail. In addition, Dell claims to offer five percent to 10% cashback on select XPS/Alienware products.

