Hazoorilal Legacy launches campaign featuring Tara Sutaria

Hazoorilal Legacy has launched a brand campaign featuring actor Tara Sutaria as their brand ambassador. According to the company, the campaign was conceptualised after keeping in mind the legacy of the brand and its designs, the baton of which passes on from one generation to the other.

We are delighted to continue our brand story with Sutaria as she epitomises the brand values and its design language, Ramesh Narang, director, Hazoorilal Legacy, said. “The brand stands for classic and timeless jewellery and Sutaria has showcased the essence of the brand in the campaign which marks our 70th year as jewellery designers in India,” he added.

For Rohan Narang, managing director, Hazoorilal Legacy, the campaign had to pay homage to the brand’s legacy and Sutaria lends the gravitas and grandeur to the brand’s histrionic moment in time.



Hazoorilal Legacy was established in 1952 when Hazoorilal Narang opened his first store in the Dariba colony of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi. In 1972, the business was shifted to Defence Colony and further moved to South Delhi in 1986.

