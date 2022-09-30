Tata Play partners with Gamezop; announces new vertical on Tata Play Binge

Tata Play has introduced a new vertical on Tata Play Binge in partnership with Gamezop, to provide the users access to 100 games on the platform. On the Tata Play Binge app, users will now be able to play games such as Boulder Blast, Bowling Stars, Bottle Shoot, Tower Twist, Bubble Wipeout, Carrom Hero, Ludo With Friends, Colour Chase, and City Cricket. The games will work within the Tata Play Binge app and will not need to be installed separately.

Tata Play Binge is offering 17 over-the-top (OTT) apps under one roof, and will further add another dimension to it with the partnership with Gamezop, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Play Ltd, said. “With this new development, we want our users to enjoy gaming under a unified platform. We want Tata Play Binge to be synonymous to all things entertainment and this step is a logical progression in the same direction,” she added.

According to the company, the games will be accessible through a dedicated tab and featured alongside movies, shows, and sports on the Tata Play Binge app. The company claims that it will continue to work closely and identify opportunities to both make gaming more rewarding for the users and replenish the catalogue with new titles every quarter.

“The partnership will let us take Gamezop to households across the country. Our company has always pushed to bring casual games for users,” Ankit Saxena, chief revenue officer, Gamezop, said. “With this strategic alliance, Gamezop will serve as the exclusive gaming centre within the Tata Play Binge app and sit next to other OTT platforms,” he highlighted.

