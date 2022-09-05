Watergen appoints Ruchin Khanduja as CMO

Israel-based company Watergen has appointed Ruchin Khanduja to lead its marketing division in India. As the chief marketing officer, Khanduja will be responsible for building Watergen’s traditional as well as digital marketing strategy for India as well as driving the company’s communication and sales.

“Khanduja’s expertise in the industry will be an active push for Watergen to explore newer opportunities as a business. While we as a brand have been cognizant of the trends and the on-going water crisis in India, Khanduja’s leadership based on his rich experience which spans over two decades, will motivate brand presence and consumer outreach across India. We are confident that he will significantly contribute to our vision of solving the drinking water crisis in the country,” Chaitanya Jaipuria, director, Watergen India, said.

Khanduja comes with a diverse experience of over 24 years, working in key marketing leadership roles with leading brands in consumer durables, food retail/QSR and others. In the past, he has served as the marketing head of several leading organisations, such as McDonald’s, Hindware and LG Electronics. He comes in from a rich marketing background, having worked with renowned marketing and advertising agencies in India, the company said in a statement. The key areas that Khanduja has worked in are marketing strategy, ATL, BTL, digital, retail, media, PR, budget planning, pricing management, product management, new product development and launches, among others.

“To be associated with a brand which drives holistic solutions for a problem as deep-rooted as water crisis, is an exciting role that I am looking forward to. We start with newfound optimism to drive visibility for a unique technology like atmospheric water generator (AWG). I am looking forward to spearheading communications for Watergen in my capacity as a marketing head of the company,” Khanduja stated on the new role.

Read Also: BYJU’S unveils a new film to celebrate Teachers’ Day

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook