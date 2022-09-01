Dentsu Webchutney bags digital mandate for MakeMyTrip

Digital creative agency Dentsu Webchutney has won the digital mandate for online travel company MakeMyTrip. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

“MakeMyTrip is a big win for us, not only does it show faith by the best of the industry in our agency but also because their values align with ours, beautifully. We look forward to working on campaigns that move both, the business, and the brand in the right direction,” Upasana Naithani, associate vice president, Dentsu Webchutney said.

As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on further building MakeMyTrip’s digital presence by implementing an aggressive creative growth strategy.

“While we plan to bring the edge to larger travel occasions, modern creativity means that we are nimble enough to target the micro-occasions in an effective manner. I am glad that the good folks at MakeMyTrip share our zest and we look forward to a lot of clutter-breaking stuff in the future that not only pushes creative boundaries but also impacts business positively,” Chaitanya Joshi, creative director, Dentsu Webchutney added.

For Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer, MakeMyTrip, today, travellers seek more when consuming and engaging with brands across channels. “Together with Denstu Webchutney, we hope to introduce new, innovative ways, and concepts that can help engage with Indian travellers, better. Our goal remains to be authentic in what we say and innovative in how we connect with the new-age traveller.”

Established in 2000, MakeMyTrip has since positioned itself as one of the leading companies, providing offers, competitive airfares, discounts, and an online booking experience to many of its customers. The company also claims to deliver offers, such as instant discounts, fare calendar, MyRewardsProgram, MyWallet, and many more while updating them from time to time to better suit customers’ evolving needs and demands.

