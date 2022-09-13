American Express India names Sanjay Khanna as CEO

American Express Banking Corp (AEBC) has announced the appointment of Sanjay Khanna as the chief executive officer (CEO) and country manager, AEBC Corp., India. Khanna heads the country executive team and is responsible for driving growth across the organisation’s consumer and commercial businesses. In his new role, he will also spearhead several strategic and business development initiatives for the company while steering smooth collaboration across its diverse businesses in India. His position will be key to advancing and strengthening the company’s strategic focus in India, the company said in an official statement.

“With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Khanna has exceptional credentials of delivering strong results coupled with a natural knack for leading from the front. We are confident that his commitment to excel in everything he does, his strong values and work ethics will further the brand’s leadership in the Indian market,” Rob McClean, executive vice president, international card services, American Express, said on the appointment of Khanna.

In his previous roles, Khanna has held many leadership positions in the company including head of global financial operations, India Center Lead for Finance and chairman of the American Express India Pvt Limited (AEIPL) Legal Entity Board. He has also led large-scale enterprise projects, multiple business transformation initiatives and established a number of centers of excellence, the official statement highlighted.

“India is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing economies of the world, characterised by its ever-expanding consumer base, evolving lifestyle and spending needs. As a premium payment solution brand, American Express has a definitive competitive edge in providing high-quality service. My role will be to further enhance the quality and service culture through premium products, services, and solutions to meet the ever-growing needs of the affluent population in India,” Khanna stated on his new role in the company.

