Gokwik brings Adit Agrawal on board as senior director, data science

Gokwik has roped in Adit Agrawal as senior director, data science. At Gokwik, Agrawal will be leading the data science team to build machine learning capabilities for several use cases aligned with Gokwik’s vision. Agrawal joins GoKwik from Microsoft’s cloud data science team, where he led the development of customer risk models and marketplace competitive intelligence.

“Data science is one of the most critical verticals in the e-commerce industry as it helps businesses make some important decisions based on the data analysis that can boost their profits. We have Agrawal on board who has dealt with tons of data at his previous organisations and can implement those learnings at GoKwik,” Chirag Taneja, co-founder, GoKwik said.

An IIT-BHU alumni, Agrawal has also worked with American Express and worked on the industry’s best credit risk and fraud models. He also pioneered the use of natural language processing to leverage customers’ spend sequences for multiple use cases including credit risk and fraud assessment, the company said in an official statement.

In the new role, his key responsibility would be to analyse and decipher Gokwik’s data and create industry best models that will help solve various problems for the sellers and enhance the shopping experience for their end customers. He is also looking to expand his team and hire more talent in the data science domain.

“E-commerce will continue to gain an increasing share of the growing Indian retail market. GoKwik will help accelerate that journey by delivering value for e-commerce customers, merchants and marketplaces. In a very short period of time, Gokwik has proven its value in the ecosystem by developing innovative products powered by its machine learning prowess. With this role at Gokwik, I look forward to work on expanding machine learning capabilities by focusing on how best our rich network data can be leveraged,” Agrawal stated.

