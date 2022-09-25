Instashield launches #KhudKiPehchan campaign on Daughter’s Day

Instashield India Private Limited, is marking International Daughter’s Day today through the launch of its social media campaign #KhudKiPehchan that advocates for women having identities of their own that are not perceived through prism of the surnames they are given at birth or after marriage. #KhudKiPehchan was released across all social media channels.

“For Instashield, it’s important to engage our audiences meaningfully with progressive messaging, just as it is important for us to help consumers combat any virus challenges via Instashield’s medical device technology,” C.S. Jadhav, CEO, Instashield said.

Coming ahead of the revered festival of Navratri, the campaign urges a viewer to respect the feminine energy and view women as people in their own right. Featuring veteran screen icon Himani Shivpuri and model and actress Ismeet Kohli as a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo, the three-minute-long ad film opens with Shivpuri engaged in the routine task of writing guest names on invites for her granddaughter’s birthday party. As the film progresses, playful banter between these two family members gives way to a thought-provoking disclosure about women’s individuality and self-hood.

The film’s powerful social messaging and subtle commentary on social divisions and patriarchal norms comes through as Kohli, who plays a compelling part as a conscious daughter-in-law, asks Shivpuri why she had to elope for her own wedding, and wonders if things would be different had the powerplay of surnames would not be in the picture. She even wonders why her mother-in-law was often referred to as Mrs Verma, instead of just her first name and first identity, Asha. At the end of the ad film, a moved Shivpuri adds ‘Seema’ to her invite, which hitherto said just ‘Mrs Singh’.

“This ad film is conceptualised as a conversation starter for women having their own identity. It ends with the line ‘Apni Betiyon ko dein tohfa, unki khud ki pehchan ka’ (Gift your daughters their own identities), which resonates with the equitable view of society we have at Instashield,” Hitesh M. Patel, promoter and director of Instashield, stated.

