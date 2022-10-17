vivo launches its latest Diwali campaign, ‘TogetherWithJoy’

Smartphone brand vivo has launched its latest Diwali campaign titled ‘TogetherWithJoy’. The campaign focuses on the idea of togetherness during the festive season. It was conceptualised and created by FCB India.

People are getting ready to celebrate Diwali with full zeal and excitement after two years of soft celebrations in which people were forced to spend festivals away from their families, Yogendra Sriramula, head, brand strategy, vivo India, said. “Diwali is a festive time for people to gather and bond with their family, friends, and loved ones. vivo hopes that by communicating our feelings and emotions through today’s preferred media, images and videos, we can build bridges and strengthen these bonds. With this campaign, we hope to celebrate the true spirit of the holiday with consumers as they share the joy of family togetherness,” he added.

With this Diwali campaign, the cultural relevance of ‘togetherness’ and ‘joy’ goes a notch higher, Abhinav Kaushik, president, FCB India, stated. The passion and understanding of team vivo went hand-in-hand throughout the creative process. The evidence of this is captured in a story that delivers a powerful message,” he commented.

