Sumanto Chattopadhyay to move on from 82.5 Communications

Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and chief creative officer of 82.5 Communications, will be retiring later this month, after having been with the Ogilvy Group for 30 years. Anuraag Khandelwal and Mayur Varma will take on the creative leadership role as joint chief creative officers, 82.5 Communications India. Both Khandelwal and Varma are home-grown leaders – seeped in the Ogilvy group culture, part of the 82.5 founding team and amongst the most talented, exciting creative leaders in the country, with a great body of internationally and nationally acclaimed work to show, the advertising company said in a statement.

Chattopadhyay has spent 30 glorious years with Ogilvy and 82.5 and retires after a well-played, long innings, Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman India, Ogilvy, said. “I am announcing the appointment of two new CCOs who will work together to keep 82.5 shining. Mayur Varma and Anuraag Khandelwal are experienced and Ogilvy-trained creative stars who have international and national recognition for their phenomenal creative work over the years. Chattopadhyay leaves behind a solid creative leadership for 82.5,” he added.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the adventure called Ogilvy, including its 82.5 chapter. Now it’s time for me to seek new adventures. It’s good to know that I pass the baton to capable hands. Varma has grown up under me in Ogilvy Kolkata, then Mumbai and finally at 82.5. It’s wonderful to see him come into his own. Khandelwal is a fabulous creative person who has done 82.5 proud with his work and will, no doubt, shine brighter now,” Chattopadhyay stated.

“I’ve had the privilege of being Chattopadhyay’s partner these last three years and have much to thank him for, including helping build 82.5 Communications into a formidable agency in such a short period of time. He is well known for grooming fantastic leaders through his career. As is the case with Anuraag Khandelwal and Mayur Varma. They are two of the best new-age, open and fearless creative leaders and I can’t wait for them to bring their ideas, energy and creative vision for the future of 82.5 Communications, to life,” Kapil Arora, co-chairman and chief executive officer, 82.5 Communications India, said.

