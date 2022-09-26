1441 Pizzeria announces Hyper Connect as its integrated agency on record

Hyper Connect has won the integrated communications mandate of 1441 Pizzeria, following a multi-agency pitch. The agency’s scope would encompass managing digital, social as well as the creative mandate for the QSR brand that has 23 outlets across Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and plans to go to over 50 outlets in the next two years.

“We are geared up for our next phase of growth and in our pursuit, we needed a partner who understands strategy, digital, social and most importantly brand building with the same entrepreneurial zeal as us. The Hyper Connect team brought in all the right ingredients and we look forward to embarking on this journey with them,” Vandini Gupta, CEO, 1441 Pizzeria said.

For Kiran Khadke, co-founder, Hyper Connect, the vision for 1441 Pizzeria is to create a unique and innovative communications strategy that helps 1441 Pizzeria stand out in this extremely competitive ecosystem. “We envision the brand to increase its engagement with the end user as it begins this new phase of growth to tap newer markets. We look forward to being a part of this growth journey of 1441 Pizzeria as it gives us an opportunity to showcase our creative bandwidth as well,” Khadke added.

As for Ankur Pujari, co-founder, Hyper Connect, 1441 Pizzeria is on an aggressive growth path. “Our team’s strategic and creative thinking along with love for Pizzas will bring in the right passion to build a challenger brand amidst high-spending national QSR brands.”

Hyper Connect Asia is a strategy-led agency for the digital age, started by Ankur Pujari and Kiran Khadke in the year 2018. Headquartered in Mumbai and offices in Delhi and Singapore, the agency offers services in the fields of business consulting, D2C brand stewardship, brand strategy, digital and social marketing, data analytics, UI-UX design and video production.

