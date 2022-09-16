Teacher upskilling platform Suraasa rolls out #TeachersMatter campaign

Teacher upskilling platform Suraasa has launched a new campaign #TeachersMatter. The campaign is an attempt to place teaching as the mainstream profession that significantly matters in the society. It urges people to recognise teachers as our hope of a better future.

“I used to be a distracted student as a student. But it was my teachers and their guidance that stuck with me and enabled me to create a good life for myself. For me and everyone at Suraasa, it is for those selfless, loving and encouraging actions of our teachers that we stand here —giving back to the teaching community. And I have always believed that we can never do enough to thank teachers for the kind of magic that they create. Here’s to recognising, respecting and rewarding our mentors for everything they do – every single day! #TeachersMatter,” Rishabh Khanna, CEO and co-founder, Suraasa, said.

As per the brand, over the couple of decades; the benefits that came with the teaching profession earlier–be it respect, remuneration, recognition, or rewards—have been altered drastically. People, especially youngsters, assume that teaching is an easy, non-challenging job, placing it at the bottom of the career choice funnel.

The launch video of the campaign, features accomplished professionals from people in 20s to people in their 60s answering a simple yet very thought provoking question – “Do teachers really matter?”. The video ends with a tribute to teachers. It brings out a strong emotion that whether you are an entrepreneur, tech expert, artist or even an exceptional sportsperson, everyone who has ever had a teacher has experienced the magical impact they create.

Over the years, Suraasa claims to have had over 1,00,000 teacher users on its platform spanning over 41 nationalities. The brand aims to complete 500 million minutes of training with 3,00,000 teachers by the end of 2023. Today, Suraasa-trained teachers work in schools of all major curricula including CBSE, ICSE, IB, and Cambridge, along with UK and American institutions, the platform said in a statement.

