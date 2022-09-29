NS Rajan appointed chairman of ASCI

On Thursday, NS Rajan, director, August One Partners LLP, was unanimously elected as chairman of the board of governors of the advertising industry’s self-regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). Rajan is a public relations (PR) veteran with a history of setting up and managing firms in the PR industry. He was earlier the founder and managing director of Ketchum Sampark, an Omnicom Group Company. The announcement was made at the 36th annual general meeting (AGM) of ASCI.

“I am looking forward to advancing the agenda of the Council to rapidly increase ASCI awareness among consumers so that they engage more readily and in greater numbers, voicing their concerns, anxieties, and questions about what they experience in the form of thousands of ads per day. That number, on average, in India is anywhere between 7000-10000 ads per day,” Ranjan said.

Saugata Gupta, managing director and CEO, Marico Limited, was elected vice-chairman, while Shashidhar Sinha, chief executive officer at IPG Mediabrands India, was appointed honorary treasurer. Subhash Kamath, the outgoing chairman, will now be a part of the consultative committee of the board, which, among other activities, mentors the new initiatives of the organisation. Virat Tandon, group CEO of Lintas India, and Arun Srinivas, director, GMS India (Meta), were newly inducted onto the board at the same meeting.

A key initiative announced at the AGM by the outgoing chairman, Subhash Kamath was the soon-to-be-launched ASCI Academy. ASCI Academy is set to move ASCI in the direction of training and awareness creation, and deep engagement with various stakeholders in the prevention of objectionable ads.

The past two years have been truly transformational for ASCI, Kamath said. “Our vision of making ASCI more future-ready by taking on the challenges of a digital world and a fast-changing communication landscape, and by adding value to the industry through more agility, responsiveness, services, and thought leadership, has started showing results. I’m sure ASCI will continue to grow from strength to strength in the coming years,” he stated.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook