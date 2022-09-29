Havas Worldwide India brings Nikhil Guha and Neeraj Toor as group creative directors

Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas Group India, has appointed Nikhil Guha and Neeraj Toor as group creative directors. As per the agency, the two new appointments demonstrate Havas Worldwide India’s commitment to consistently strengthening its already formidable team, to make more Meaningful Difference to its clients. Both Guha and Toor will report to Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, who will join the agency in October 2022.

Guha and Toor embody the kind of creatives who are perfect for what we’re building, a brand thinking-led, digital-first creative company, Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India said. “Both are strong ideas folk who are very comfortable with the craft and nuances of traditional and non-traditional media. I’m sure they, along with their teams, will help Ramaswamy achieve her goal of putting out great work,” he added.

With over 14 years of experience, Guha joins Havas Worldwide India from McCann Worldgroup. This is his second stint with the agency; he has also worked with Publicis India and Contract Advertising in the past. Over the course of his career, he has worked on brands such as Nescafe, Zomato, Maggi, SpiceJet, MakeMyTrip, and Nokia, among others.

Toor, who has over 13 years of experience, is a digital specialist and has worked in agencies including Dentsu Webchutney and Cheil India in the past. He has worked on leading brands such as Samsung, Adidas, Canon, PVR, Adani, and Maruti Suzuki, among others. He was responsible for launching pharmacy brand Zeno Health in Mumbai and Pune with a campaign called Rahat ki Goli. He joins Havas Worldwide from Dentsu Impact.

Havas Creative Group India is a conglomerate of creative agencies. Its ethos and philosophy is firmly within the global framework Meaningful Brands through which it makes Meaningful Difference to consumers. It includes the Havas Worldwide (Creative) India, Havas CX, Think Design, Conran Design Group Mumbai, Havas QED and Shobiz Havas.

