Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Vijay Subramaniam, group CEO and founder, Collective Artists Network group, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I’m not working, my favourite thing to do is spend time with my family. Both of my kids love Lego and we spend hours building things. Other than that, I spend quite a bit of time playing the drums (I used to be the drummer of our band) and I also enjoy playing the guitar and piano.

How do you spend your weekends?

Part of my weekends tend to be spent on work but on Sundays, my kids and I pick a movie to watch in the afternoon and usually watch one of the franchises – Star Wars, Harry Potter, Avengers etc.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I’m actually not a gadget freak and use technology only as far as I need to, mostly for news consumption and communication.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

Before I got into the talent business, it was my dream to play in a band. In fact, I used to manage my metal band – Synaps – which is where I got my first taste of the biz. So if I had to pick something else, I would definitely go back to my roots as a musician.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I love going to the Maldives, my wife and kids and myself are all beach bums and will choose a beach vacation anytime we get the chance to.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I think the Tata Docomo campaign – Keep it Simple Silly – is one that I can still recall for its sheer clarity and ease. It could easily be a campaign for life and its one that pops up to the top of my head when I think about impactful campaigns. The TV show Friends is a classic and I can watch it at any time and I’m sure anyone could. There are simply too many movies for me to narrow it down to just one – I’d say Men of Honor and Andaz Apna Apna are a couple that I really enjoy.

