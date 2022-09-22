Thums Up unveils ‘Stump Cam’ campaign

Thums Up, a Coca-Cola brand, has launched a new campaign titled ‘StumpCam’ to provide audiences with exclusive access to the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 Men’s World Cup match footage and content. The campaign features cricketers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Umran Malik, and Brett Lee to amplify Thums Up’s new “Stump Cam” offering, which will offer a view into exclusive match moments, straight from the pitch.

“Cricket is a shared passion which connects billions of fans across genders, generations, and cultures. Thums Up’s ‘Stump Cam’ will offer audiences the most ‘Toofani’ view of key moments of the tournament – leveraging the Stump Cam footage was a disruptive opportunity that would bring fans a new way of experiencing the game,” Arnab Roy, vice president and head-marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said.

After each World Cup match, the Stump Cam video of ‘Toofani’ cricketing moments will be accessible to viewers by scanning a QR code on the Thums Up bottle. The offering will enable cricket lovers to access unique content from the tournament like never before. The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy. Thums Up will be adopting a digital-first, multi-tech marketing approach to drive consumer engagement for the content-led campaign.

For Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, North, from sitting on tree-tops, to gathering around paan shops, India has watched cricket in every possible way. “We are partnering with ICC and Oaktree Sports, for a 24-hour match to pack to screen marathon, making World Cup 2022, the most toofani World Cup you have ever seen,” she added.

The company additionally claims that Thums Up has been a longstanding partner of the ICC. “The Coca-Cola Company has a long history of partnering with major sporting events around the world, including an eight-decade-long association with the Olympics, four decades with FIFA, and nearly 25 years with World Cup Rugby,” an official statement said.

