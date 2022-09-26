Britannia Bourbon unveils a new AR-based campaign

Britannia Bourbon has rolled out a new AR-based campaign that captures a key passion point of the youth, football, and gives consumers a chance to win prizes such as a trip to Qatar with their buddy, gaming consoles and OTT subscriptions. As per the company, this campaign activates the brand’s purpose by creating a platform that brings best friends together through an innovative AR experience. The campaign is created and produced by Schbang.

With its fun-filled #BFF campaigns, Britannia Bourbon has been an essential part of India’s youth and their stories of friendship, Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries Ltd., said. “We believe in offering our consumers a leading digital experience and this campaign smartly utilises connected packaging and engages consumers with an exciting gaming experience as well. Our latest campaign #BourbonFootballFriends is a fun mix of ‘phygital’ experiences ranging from playing an AR football game to competing in an e-sports competition or winning a gaming console and actually enjoying a football match together in Qatar. Britannia Bourbon aims to create moments of joy and brings best friends together and who better to propagate that, than buddies Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer,” he added.

The campaign has been kicked off with TVCs featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer. With Britannia Bourbon’s BFF campaign, consumers can scan the new bourbon pack and win a trip to enjoy a match in Qatar with their BFF. As per the company, the insight for the campaign is simple, that time spent by friends together in same physical space creates real bonding and Covid-19 had restricted that. “The campaign through each touch point brings friends together for some super fun moments. Britannia Bourbon has created new limited edition promo packs for the contest with a QR code that leads buyers to an AR-led game of football, which two friends have to play together. 32 teams will qualify for an offline gaming final tournament in which BFF teams will compete with each other to win a trip to Qatar.”

“It’s been fun building these spots to boost an already exciting activation. An opportunity to enjoy a match in Qatar is enough to make any football fan hysterical and we wanted to bring some of that energy into our film. This also successfully continues the quirky #BFF saga of Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer that the brand had established in previous spots and plays well into the larger positioning strategy,” Aditya Mehendale, national creative director, Schbang, stated.

