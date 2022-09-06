Vicks rolls out a new campaign with Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Vicks has rolled out a new campaign film for its two-in-one roll-on inhaler where actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Vicks brand ambassador and actor Ranveer Singh. “In India, inhalers have been synonymous with Vicks. We have Singh and Prabhu come together for the very first time, to share double benefits of Vicks’ two-in-one roll-on inhaler in providing relief from both – a blocked nose and headache,” Sahil Sethi, category leader, personal healthcare, Procter & Gamble Indian Subcontinent, added.

The duo came together in the film to showcase the benefits of the Vicks’ two-in-one roll-on inhaler with Prabhu as a police officer, stopping a sickly Singh who is seen breaking the signal. On being questioned, Singh is shown having trouble in focusing and tells Prabhu about his terrible runny nose and headache. She then hands him Vicks’ inhaler with a two-in-one benefit, which gives him instant relief from blocked nose and headache. The campaign film depicts how an individual is unable to focus on daily activities when they suffer from headache and blocked nose.

“My family and I have been Vicks users for as far as I can remember, and hence this campaign was a perfect opportunity for me. Through this film, we are trying to convey that Vicks’ two-in-one roll-on inhaler is a pocket friendly way to tackle cold and headache, even when you are outside and not at home,” Prabhu stated on her association with Vicks.

Vicks offers a portfolio of products that are used by people in more than 70 countries around the world. The Vicks family includes – Vicks VapoRub Ointment, NyQuil, DayQuil and Vicks VapoDrops. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Vicks is owned and distributed by Procter & Gamble. P&G serves consumers in India with brands, such as Vicks, Ariel, Tide, Whisper, Olay, Gillette, AmbiPur, Pampers, Old Spice, among others. P&G operates through three entities in India of which two are listed on NSE and BSE.

