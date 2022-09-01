Filo launches its first brand campaign

Filo has launched its first-ever brand campaign ‘Ask Filo’. Conceptualised by Filo’s in-house brand and marketing team and produced by The Flying Boots Production, the campaign puts the spotlight on the vulnerabilities faced by secondary and senior secondary students and shows how Filo can address them.

“The films are an embodiment of our brand purpose – ‘Student 1, Self Doubt – 0. Always! Filo will be there for every student as a companion on good and bad days of their learning journey. Our brand and marketing team has captured the essence of our user reviews in the ads. Students need a genuine support system when they study. It’s a high-intent environment when someone has sat to study on their own. In that moment of need, Filo will always stand by every student, will always be available. And that is the message we want to give to students, ‘Come what may, Filo will never abandon you’,” Imbesat Ahmad, co-founder and CEO, Filo said.

The films bring to the fore the challenges faced by students – difficulty in understanding certain concepts, helplessness while self-studying, and hesitation in asking questions in the classroom. The campaign aims at showing how millions of students are using Filo to learn from expert tutors. The brand has released the campaign, which consists of three films, today across its social media channels – YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

As per the company, the campaign is a creative attempt to showcase that in weaker moments of a student’s self-study time, Filo, like a friend, is always there, helping them overcome every learning obstacle. The three films are based in three different settings that almost every student finds himself in: school, tuition, and home.

Filo is a live instant tutoring platform that connects students from grades 6th to 12th with tutors in less than 60 seconds across the country. Since its launch in November 2020, Filo claims to have grown to more than two million downloads. Filo has recently raised $23 million in Series A funding led by Anthos Capital.

