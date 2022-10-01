BrandWagon Ad Talk with Jigsaw Brand Consultants’ Rutu Mody-Kamdar

The pandemic has brought about notable shifts across industries, and the case has been no different for marketing. Today, digital marketing has become a crucial aspect in order to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. In our weekly BrandWagon Ad Talk series, industry experts highlight what has changed over the past two years and more importantly, are these changes here to stay. Rutu Mody-Kamdar, founder, Jigsaw Brand Consultants, talks to BrandWagon Online, about the dos and don’ts of digital marketing, best marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the difference between launching a brand in today’s digital era versus earlier?

The biggest difference is the consumer who has ADHD today.. there is a severe attention deficit today vs earlier.. which means that brands have to try all that much harder to grab attention meaningfully and keep the attention going for a longer time. The consumer accesses brands through multiple channels today. More than competition between brands, it is competition between media- who can grab attention of the consumer

What are the recent best marketing or advertising campaigns you have seen and why?

Some recent campaigns that have been noteworthy are Tata Tea’s national rollout of regionally nuanced campaigns- brilliant insights picked up from various parts of the country and a completely localised advertising campaign. “Mumbai ki kadak chai” being one such example- where Mumbaikar’s tough exterior lends to a soft inside- translating to a kadak chai experience.

Cadbury’s is another brand which has created brilliant campaigns from time immemorial. Their ‘good luck girls campaign’ that honours girls and their success is a great femvertised way to build the brand and turnaround a decades old advertising campaign in a delightful manner

Which brand in the last year has made the best use of digital and how?

Brands such as Swiggy, Cred, Byjus all have some great digital campaigns. But the Swiggy campaign has been especially interesting. By creating interesting and engaging content- the brand has always stayed on top of people’s minds.

In a post-Covid world, what are the dos and don’ts of digital marketing?

In a post covid world, brands should start considering digital at the core of their strategy. The consumer has been more and more habituated towards online now, and digital can no longer be a department or a channel- it is something that needs to be embedded into the boardroom strategy and should be seamlessly intertwined in everything the brand does and says. It cannot be a separate entity anymore.

