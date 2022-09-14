Mindshare strengthens its performance marketing team; Sam Thomas named as head, performance and product

Mindshare India has announced the appointment of Sam Thomas as head, performance and product, India along with his team; Rehan Ali as partner, performance (North and East), Atishay Agrawal as senior director, performance (South), and Pratishtha Dehariya as partner, performance (West). “Mindshare is strengthening its performance marketing capability to deliver truly integrated funnel products across its client portfolio,” the agency said in an official statement.

“As we observe massive acceleration of digital adoption by consumers, it is imperative for us to deliver full funnel integrated products for our clients. Strengthening our performance capability further is a step in right direction. The expertise Sam and his team bring to Mindshare will allow us to continue supporting clients with their digital capabilities and performance excellence. I am certain that this team will play a pivotal role in the brand transformation journey for our clients and will drive Mindshare’s ‘Good Growth’ proposition for them,’’ Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare South Asia said.

Thomas will look after the performance business, productising services and building enhanced capabilities for clients. With over 16 years of experience in digital marketing, Thomas has a hands-on approach to setting practices, building teams, promoting innovation, and growing client businesses. He is an internal and external specialist as an expert in data-driven marketing and analytics and will continue to have a strong focus on performance and measures effectiveness.

As per the agency, Ali will bring in more efficiencies for an existing set of clients and grow the performance marketing portfolio as well as support teams to bring on board new clients in the northern and eastern markets. Agrawal will help grow the existing business efficiently and grow the performance portfolio for Mindshare in the South, while Dehariya will lead the performance business for Mindshare West.

For Gopa Menon, digital head, Mindshare South Asia, performance marketing is becoming increasingly important to marketers and Sam Thomas and his team brings in-depth knowledge of how brands can revamp their digital and performance strategies. “We look forward to continuing enriching digital experiences for our clients,” he added.

Ali, Dehariya, and Agrawal will be based out of Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bangalore respectively and will report to Sam Thomas. Meanwhile, Thomas will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Gopa Menon, digital head, Mindshare South Asia.

