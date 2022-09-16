Flipkart teams up with eDAO for a digital treasure hunt

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced a partnership with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated organisation that designs and launches global art, media and entertainment IPs at scale into the world of Web3. The partnership will bring alive the first ever Big Billion Days (BBD) digital treasure hunt on Firedrops, Flipkart’s KYC compliant NFT platform for brands and creators to enter the universe of digital collectibles. The digital treasure hunt will span 10 days leading up to The Big Billion Days in 2022 (September 17- September 26).

Flipkart has always prioritised innovation across all facets of digital commerce, Naren Ravula, vice president and head of product strategy and deployment, Flipkart said. “A key focus for us this year is to drive engagement during the run up to Big Billion Days beyond the sale and discount-led constructs. By engaging with eDAO for the digital treasure hunt, we are exploring an exciting avenue to add value to our customers and make the experience richer.’

The Firedrops treasure hunt will enable users to have access to limited edition collectibles termed ‘Culture Sparks’ through a gamified interface. Users will complete daily tasks to win rewards sponsored by brands on Flipkart as they go further in their 10-day gamified experience journey during The Big Billion Days event based on the number of Culture Sparks they collect. The limited-edition collectibles come from a host of artists, IPs and partner brands on eDAO’s roster. At the end of the 10-day celebration, shoppers will get exclusive access to ‘The Strand’, eDAO’s all-access passport to a global pop culture ecosystem, spanning art, sport, gaming, entertainment and more.

For Anand Venkateswaran, chief executive officer, eDAO, this partnership with Flipkart is the perfect convergence of culture, community and tech. “Together, we will usher in waves of users to Web3 art, music, gaming and entertainment. Thanks to Flipkart’s vision to add value to their consumers’ ecommerce journey, this engagement is building up to be the largest Web3 activation in the world. And eDAO is privileged to be a catalyst.”

To enable the technology for the FireDrops as a platform including the digital treasure hunt game, Flipkart has partnered with Guardian Link.

