ZEE5 rolls out #ZEE5SaradinerSangee campaign for remote pandal viewing



Video streaming platform ZEE5 has announced its new campaign #ZEE5SaradinerSangee in celebration of Durga Pujo. The platform aims to bring Maa Durga to the wider public by telecasting Pujo rituals remotely and showing over 40 renowned pandals virtually to the viewers. The Pujo celebrations will be live-streamed from pandals in Kolkata and other Indian cities. ZEE5 has conceptualised its 360-degree campaign, #ZEE5SaradinerSangee, with the aim to highlight the Bengali content available on the platform.

For Abhirup Datta, head, AVOD marketing, ZEE5 India, the campaign intends to bring joy, enthusiasm, and vigour of Durga Pujo to millions of audiences. “Durga Pujo upholds the heritage of Kolkata on the global map and as a brand present in over 190 countries, this is our endeavour to create unique experiences uniting Bengalis from across the world,” he added.

The platform claims to include virtual pandal hopping experiences of various rituals such as Kola Bou Snan, Pushpanjali, Sondhi Pujo, Kumari Pujo and Dashamir Devi Baran and Sindhur Khela.

According to ZEE5, the platform showcases over five lakh hours of on-demand content and over 160 live television channels. They also claim to have a library of over 3,500 films, 1,750 television shows, and 700 originals which are offered in 12 Indian languages, namely, English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

Also Read: ICICI Lombard’s new campaign encourages people to learn how to administer CPR

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook