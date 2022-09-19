Max Life Insurance ropes in Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh as brand ambassadors

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. on Monday announced cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh, as its brand ambassadors. Max Life has signed a two-year partnership with the new ambassadors, with an aim to further build and enhance the importance of financial preparedness and protection. The mantra is to prepare ahead mentally, physically and financially for unforeseen challenges, the company said.

We believe this partnership will help drive life insurance awareness, especially among the younger generation by highlighting the importance of staying protected in life early on and being the difference to their families, Rahul Talwar, chief marketing officer, Max Life said. “We are on a journey to build India’s most admired, trusted life insurance brand that delivers on its promises, and our association with Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh will strengthen this journey. The power couple who have come together for their first brand campaign, perfectly personify our purpose of inspiring consumers to increase the value of their lives. This partnership will enhance the trustworthy credentials of Max Life Insurance and will build its appeal as a progressive brand,” he added further.

According to the company, it has a strong focus on protection offerings that protect families from uncertainties, and long-term savings products that offer financial stability to families, especially the millennial segment. It is also strengthening its retirement offering that supports individuals in their golden years. “The two-year-long brand partnership with Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh aims to enable Max Life in enhancing its reputation across these product categories, besides other marquee brand campaigns anchored in the brand’s promise of Bharosa and You Are the Difference,” an official statement from the company read.

“Both on and off the field, uncertainties can take you by surprise and hence it is essential to equip yourself and your loved ones with financial protection against these unforeseeable challenges. I hope my innings with the brand will help drive life insurance awareness and adoption in the country,” Sharma said.

For Sajdeh, comprehensive financial protection is indispensable in today’s times and when it comes to protecting the family’s financial future, everyone should participate in decision-making on an equal footing. “I am looking forward to this association with Max Life and bringing the importance of financial readiness and protection to the forefront,” she stated.

