Navneet TopTech emphasises on making daughters financially independent through its new campaign

This ‘Daughters Day’ Navneet TopTech, through its new campaign, honours parents for encouraging their daughters to pursue their careers and focus on education. Building on the central government’s theme of ‘Beti bachao, Beti padhao’, this campaign focuses on empowering daughters beyond just providing basic education. It sheds light on how a little boost and support from parents can help their daughters create their own identity, and achieve success and financial stability.

“This Daughters Day, we applaud all the parents who encouraged their daughters to perceive their careers and taught them the importance of financial independence. In our society men are taught about finances as they are considered the bread winners, but today, it is equally important for us to teach our daughters to be financially independent as well. This campaign applauds parents who have not given into any discrimination or biases and steadfastly supported their daughters to live their dreams,” Harshil Gala, chief executive officer, Navneet TopTech, said on the launch of the new campaign.

“As an organisation, we believe in promoting girls’ education for them to seek equal merit based on their talents. I’m proud to say that majority of our workforce is led by strong daughters at senior management levels who are striving for success in personal and professional life. We would like to thank all the parents for enabling daughters to conquer the world,” he further added.

Navneet TopTech is a digital education company that is focused on providing e-learning solutions to schools and students in India. Founded in 2008, Navneet TopTech is a subsidiary of Navneet Education. The company’s aim is to go beyond the traditional teaching method and stimulate the right learning environment for schools in India. It claims to have worked with over 4,000 schools so far across CBSE, Maharashtra, and Gujarat boards.

Also Read: Post Pushpa success, brand Allu Arjun’s value on the rise

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook