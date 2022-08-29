Fastrack names Sanya Malhotra as the new brand ambassador

Fastrack has announced actor Sanya Malhotra as its new brand ambassador with the launch of a campaign for Fastrack Reflex Play+. The campaign #DoMoreWithYourHands is conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore and features Sanya Malhotra along with Rohit Saraf, who has been associated with the brand. As per the company, the decision to on board Sanya Malhotra as a brand ambassador for the watches category is keeping in mind the core target audience of the youth. “With this association, the brand aims to amplify fun and edgy narratives with the actor, who personifies these qualities,” it added.

“Malhotra has never failed to make her vibrant presence known among the audience and her strong and fun cinematic depictions of her characters always strike a chord. Fastrack is a brand that represents the youth and their evolving styles. We are confident that Sanya would increase our brand’s resonance with our audiences and we are looking to make some iconic pieces of communication with her,” Ajay Maurya, marketing head, Fastrack said on the association.

The new campaign features the recently released films where the duo is seen having a fun, flirty conversation seamlessly through their new Fastrack Reflex Play+ smartwatch bringing alive the proposition that the watch lets you live your life hands-free with its BT calling features and “Do More With Your Hands.”

“Fastrack has always stood for being youthful and quirky. Youngsters these days multitask, this film understands this Gen Z personality trait really well and seamlessly ties this in with the messaging, Do more with your hands. There couldn’t be a better brand ambassador than Sanya Malhotra to convey the brand messaging forward,” Shayondeep Pal, regional creative head, Lowe Lintas Bangalore, stated.

Fastrack became an independent urban youth brand in 2005. Fastrack extended its footprint into the smart category in 2017 with Fastrack Reflex.

