BBC Studios inks content partnership with BookMyShow Stream 

BBC Studios announced a transaction video-on-demand (TVOD) India exclusive content partnership with BookMyShow Stream. This inaugural partnership will see the launch of a BBC First dedicated branded space in the form of a widget on BookMyShow Stream, enhancing its bespoke and compelling portfolio with a dose of premium, bold, British drama.

“BBC Studios is known for our premium content that is backed by powerful storytelling and the ability to connect with a global audience. We are constantly looking at innovative ways to complement the evolving consumption habits of our audiences and are delighted to embark on this new partnership with BookMyShow Stream to reach new audiences in the dynamic and vibrant streaming landscape of India,” Stanley Fernandes, BBC Studios’ vice president for distribution, South Asia, said.

As part of the launch, consumers on BookMyShow and BookMyShow Stream will be able to access the following premium, drama titles on the BBC First dedicated branded space in the form of a widget on the platform – Sherwood, Ragdoll, Unforgotten S1. BookMyShow Stream will feature other titles including Smother Series 1-2, Traces Series 1-2, The Chelsea Detective, Happy Valley Series 1-2 and Unforgotten Series 1-4 on its platform over the next two quarters.

“The TVOD space is gaining traction as more and more entertainment enthusiasts are imbibing the culture of ‘Pay for what you want to watch’, rather than having multiple subscriptions. With BBC Studios taking cognizance of the mammoth opportunity this category holds, we are excited to see this exclusive partnership scale it further. We are thrilled to bring coveted BBC Studios titles into the BookMyShow Stream fold furthering our aspiration to bring compelling international content for Indian audiences. The BBC First widget on our platform will attract audiences gunning for purposeful content bringing the best of British content to India. Through this strategic partnership, we aim to take our entertainment quotient a notch higher and offer an unmatched viewing experience to our consumers,” Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, stated.

