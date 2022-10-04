Fire-Boltt ropes in actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador

Fire-Boltt has roped in actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador. As per the company, Advani will be part of marketing campaigns alongside cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Vicky Kaushal. The company stated that the actress will participate in various marketing, advertisement, and endorsement campaigns through which it aims to help the brand engage with the young generation.

For the company, Advani’s personality resonates well with Fire-Boltt’s brand positioning. Advani’s social personality with her fitness and style quotient is in sync with the company’s vision of an evolved lifestyle for everyone, Arnav Kishore, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Fire-Boltt, said. “Just as a cell phone in every hand is the reality today, we want a smartwatch on every wrist in the wake of the new normal. Our association with Advani coupled with our existing associations with Virat Kohli and Vicky Kaushal is a step toward that,” he added.

As per the brand, customers can find Fire-Boltt’s products from online channels such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata CLiQ, Nykaa, and Paytm, and it has an offline presence in over 750 cities through modern trade outlets. The brand aims to scale up its contribution to overall sales in the near future. As per the brand, it has recently launched over 30 smartwatches in the last six months and has also announced its expansion plans to newer markets beyond India, including in the Middle-East and Europe.

The aim is to create an ecosystem that addresses consumer demands with uniquely crafted products that are innovative yet stylish, the company highlighted. Advani will play a pivotal role in establishing us in the smart wearable category, Aayushi Kishore, co-founder, Fire-Boltt, commented. “Therefore, we are full steam ahead to capitalise on this opportunity and further enter the market with dominance. With the brand’s associations, special offers, social media contests, and other above-the-line (ATL) and below-the-line (BTL) activations, we aim to build bridges for an active communication channel with the consumers,” he highlighted.

