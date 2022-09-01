Zebronics unveils a new campaign with actor Janhvi Kapoor

Tech brand Zebronics has launched its latest campaign starring actor Janhvi Kapoor, in a four part film series conceptualised by FoxyMoron. The campaign is jointly executed with the network’s video content solutions agency The Rabbit Hole, and is live across the brand’s social media platforms including Youtube and Instagram.

“The snackable formats lend themselves perfectly to the short content format platforms our audience spends time on. With FoxyMoron and The Rabbit Hole delivering our vision to perfection, we have already received a positive reception from audiences. Through the campaign, Kapoor brings alive the brand promise of integrating watches, earphones and TWS (truly wireless) products into her everyday life,” Yash Doshi, director, Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd, said.

The four-part 15-second video series and gifs for social media was created with the insight of showing Gen-Z audiences, how their products were convenient lifestyle must haves, the company said in a statement. The films capture moments of Kapoor’s daily life highlighting how Zebronics eases her life with her hectic schedule juggling events, a workout and even personal time.

“Creating effective brand messaging in bite sized content is no easy task. We had to make four such films and had the added challenge of completing our shoot in just a day. It is projects like these that are a thrill, especially when you see the output,” Prachi Bali, national head client partnerships, FoxyMoron stated.

FoxyMoron is an independent digital products and services agency of the Zoo Media network. FoxyMoron was founded in 2008, the agency provides solutions towards building future ready brands on digital platforms, through an integration of content, technology and media, using data backed tools and practices. With teams across Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru, the agency has built several sustainable partnerships with the Ek by Ekta, Zebronics, Organic Tattva, Lucknow Super Giants, JDY by ONLY, Kingfisher Ultra, Glance, Uniqlo, Schwarzkopf, amongst others.

