Coca-Cola India seeks to evoke a feeling of togetherness with its new campaign #MilkeHiManegiDiwali

Coca-Cola has rolled out its #MilkeHiManegiDiwali campaign that urges its audience to not just ‘greet’, but ‘meet’ their friends and family this festive season. With this campaign, Coca-Cola seeks to evoke a feeling of togetherness among people and encourages them to celebrate Diwali in-person. The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.

Coca-Cola believes that real magic happens when people come together, share moments and create lasting memories, Kaushik Prasad, director, marketing, Coca-Cola, said. “Festivals are the perfect occasions to bond with the ones we love and so this Diwali, we want to encourage people to do just that, to meet and not just greet each other and to create memories to cherish for years to come, of course over a chilled Coke. We hope the new campaign will provide a positive nudge for people to come closer together.”

As per the company, the new campaign is an extension of The Coca-Cola Company’s ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform, which it launched last year to drive deeper engagement with consumers. The 360-degree campaign will be amplified across television and digital touchpoints for optimised reach.

“Real magic happens when we meet in person. And not just online. This Diwali, Coke with its inviting bottles of Coke is doing just that. ‘Gale milke kaho Happy Diwali’ is urging people to do make the effort to meet in person and hug again to really enjoy the real magic in life. The campaign comes alive from packaging, TVC to a full-fledged 360 plan,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, stated.

Coca-Cola in India offers products such as Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Fanta Apple Delite, Limca, Limca Sportz, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, Kinley, among others. The company claims that along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second.

