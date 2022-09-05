Signify unveils its festive campaign ‘Smarter Generation ki smart lights’ 

Signify has unveiled its festive campaign ‘Smarter Generation ki smart lights’ for its Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED lighting range, featuring actor and Philips brand ambassador Sanya Malhotra. The campaign has been conceptualised by Hashtag Orange.

Smart lighting is a new yet rapidly growing category in India, with the demand driven by young consumers who prefer home devices that are smart, convenient and innovative, Nikhil Gupta, head of marketing and integrated communications and commercial operations, Signify Innovations India Limited said. “Our latest TVC highlights how smart LED lights can completely transform the ambience and mood of a room and the campaign tagline ‘Smarter Generation ki smart lights’ aptly positions the new Philips Smart Wi-fi LED lights as the perfect lighting option for the modern tech-savvy generation. We are the global leader in lighting and the film reiterates our technology leadership in the LED lighting segment,” he added.

The 40-second film highlights the features of Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED lights, such as dimming, pre-set modes, voice and app control and 16 million colour options. The TVC will play on primetime TV slots across leading general entertainment, movies and news channels across India, in addition to YouTube and social media channels, the company said in a statement.

For Amit Shankar, co-founder, chief creative officer, Hashtag Orange, there couldn’t have been a better brief for Diwali than Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED lights. “When we researched the product and all the offerings that come with it, our entire team got excited knowing the fact that these LED lights are Wi-Fi enabled with voice commands and have a customized Wiz app that lets you switch between millions of colours based on your mood. To showcase these lights, we decided to craft a film with a contemporary take on Indian festivities. We married choreography with the various functionalities of the lights which work wonderfully through voice and app control. We highlighted the playfulness of young members of the family and how well these smart LED lights could change the entire setting based on their various moods.”

